Showtime Doubles Up ‘Homeland’ Premiere

Showtime will double up on the premiere of the fourth season of Homeland, airing the show’s first two episodes on Oct. 5 from 9-11 p.m.

The upcoming season for the spy drama will serve as a creative reboot of the show, following the departure of lead actor Damian Lewis. The setting shifts to the Middle East and the season will bring abroad many new characters.

“In the aftermath of Homeland's stunning finale last season, there is such strong anticipation for the start of season four that we wanted to give Homeland fans an extra generous helping of Carrie and company,” said Gary Levine, executive VP, original programming, Showtime Networks. “Once we decided to premiere Homeland with a double episode, it made sense to use the momentum of that event to launch our newest series, The Affair, the very next week on October 12th.”

Additionally, the pay cabler has moved up the debut of its newest drama The Affair, from Oct. 19 to Oct. 12. The soapy drama will air at 10 p.m. following Homeland.