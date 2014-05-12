Showtime Debuts ‘Penny Dreadful’ to 872K Viewers

Showtime premiered horror drama Penny Dreadful to 872,000 viewers at 10 p.m. Sunday, below the 10 p.m. debuts of recent dramas Homeland and Masters of Sex, which each drew one million.

With an additional replay, however, Penny Dreadful topped the gross audience that those two dramas garnered with 1.44 million (compared to 1.38 million for Homeland and Masters of Sex).

The premiere was sampled across on demand and TV Everywhere platforms in the two weeks leading up to its premiere. Showtime said that 900,000 subs viewed the premiere, bringing the total to 2.3 million viewers.