Showtime Debuts Motown Documentary ‘Hitsville’ Aug. 24

Showtime will premiere the documentary Hitsville: The Making of Motown Aug. 24. Benjamin and Gabe Turner directed the film, about the story of Motown Records.

The Motown story is told through new and exclusive interviews with label founder Berry Gordy. The documentary focuses on the birth of the company in Detroit in 1958 until its relocation to Los Angeles in the early 1970s.

“Motown is critical not only to the history of music in America, but also the history of America itself,” said Vinnie Malhotra, executive VP, nonfiction programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “And you’ve never seen this bedrock of the music industry explored and remembered the way that Gabe and Ben Turner do it in Hitsville, with never-before-seen clips and interviews with the key players.”

The executive producers are Berry Gordy, Steve Barnett, Marty Bandier, David Blackman, Ethiopia Habtemariam and Michelle Jubelirer.

Motown Records is releasing a soundtrack, also titled Hitsville: The Making of Motown. It features the music of the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles.