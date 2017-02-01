Showtime Cues Up ‘Twin Peaks’ Prequel Film for March 1

Starting March 1, Showtime subscribers can view the Twin Peaks prequel film Fire Walk With Me, directed by David Lynch. Showtime will air the film at 8 p.m. that day and will make it available for streaming and on demand.

Showtime and Lynch are remaking Twin Peaks, with a May 21 debut. The reimagining will pick up 25 years after the murder and will have 18 episodes.

Set before the original Twin Peaks, Fire Walk With Me chronicles the seven days leading up to the murder of Laura Palmer. The film was released in 1992.

Showtime also has the two seasons of Twin Peaks that aired on ABC in 1990 and 1991 available across its viewing platforms.

Showtime will air parts one and two of the remake May 21, and subscribers can access parts three and four after the first two episodes conclude. The third and fourth episodes air May 28.

Twin Peaks is written and executive produced by series creators Lynch and Mark Frost and is executive produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland.