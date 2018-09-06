Showtime Chief David Nevins to be Honored at Center for Communication Lunch

David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc., will be honored at the Center for Communication’s annual luncheon at the Pierre Hotel in New York on Sept. 27.

Each year, CFC gives its Frank Stanton Award for Excellence in Communication to a leading innovator in the media. The award is named after the Center’s founder, former CBS president Frank Stanton. Nevins gets it this year.

“Under David’s leadership, Showtime has become a premier destination for first-rate programming that resonates with audiences everywhere,” said Center for Communication chair David J. Barrett. “We are so thrilled to honor such a talented executive who embodies the Center’s commitment to diversity and quality in all genres. From drama to comedy to documentary, under David’s guidance, Showtime has it all.”

Homeland star Claire Danes and Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber will be among those toasting Nevins.

Besides Homeland and Ray Donovan, Showtime series include Billions, The Affair and Shameless. In addition to programming, Nevins also manages the company’s distribution, business development, finance, marketing, creative, digital media, scheduling, research, acquisitions, network operations, home entertainment, business affairs and corporate communications.

Prior to joining Showtime, Nevins was president of Imagine Television from 2002-2010. Imagine shows at the time included Arrested Development and 24.

Before Imagine, Nevins held senior programming positions at Fox Broadcasting and NBC. He serves on various industry boards including the HRTS board of directors, the George Foster Peabody Awards board of advisers and the Paley Center Los Angeles board of governors.

Founded in 1980, the Center for Communication is dedicated to inspiring and educating students seeking careers in media.

Past CFC honorees include Shane Smith, Debra Lee, Cesar Conde, Michael R. Bloomberg, Katharine Graham and Ted Turner.