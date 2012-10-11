Showtime, CBS Sports Collaborate on Lawrence Taylor Doc

Showtime and CBS Sports will collaborate on a documentary about Hall of Fame football player Lawrence Taylor, that will debut on the pay cabler early next year.



LT: The Life and Times will take an in-depth look into Taylor's life, featuring never-before-heard stories from Taylor, his family, his former teammates and coaches on his playing days with the New York Giants and his infamous off-field activities.

The announcement was made on Wednesday night's Inside the NFL, which featured Taylor as a guest. Taylor said of the film, "When they first approached me with it I said, ‘No way. I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to put my life on display.' But hell, my life is already on display so I decided to go with it and see how it turns out."

The production of LT: The Life and Timeswill be a collaboration between Showtime Sports and CBS Sports, in association with NFL Films. It will be directed and produced CBS Sports' creative director, Pete Radovich, Jr., who directed A Game of Honor. CBS Sports coordinating producer Steve Karasik will co-produce.