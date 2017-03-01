Showtime, CBS Launch Digital Series Around Thurman-Garcia Boxing Telecast

Showtime and CBS will look to provide a digital marketing punch for its March 4 Keith Thurman/Danny Garcia welterweight championship boxing telecast by creating a daily digital series leading up to Saturday’s event.

The four-part series, All Access Daily: Thurman/Garcia, launched Wednesday on SHO.com, Showtime Sports YouTube channel (@shosports) and the Showtime Sports Facebook page and will feature daily updates on the fighters as the two welterweight champions prepare for their unification fight in New York, which will air live on CBS.

New installments of All Access Daily: Thurman/Garcia will premiere each day at 10 a.m. through March 4, according to Showtime.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.