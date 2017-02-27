Showtime Brings Back ‘The Circus’

Showtime will bring back its politically themed documentary series The Circus next month, the network said Monday.

The series, The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show On Earth, will debut March 19 and will examine the unprecedented events unfolding in President Trump’s first 100 days in office, said network officials.

The sophomore campaign of The Circus, which will feature at least six episodes, will be hosted by New York Times co-authors Mark Halperin and John Heilemann (Game Change and Double Down), with Mark McKinnon returning in a production role with occasional guest appearances, according to the network.

The first season of the series took a behind-the-scenes look at the 2016 presidential race, Showtime said.



