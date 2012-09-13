Showtime Boxing Puts Brian Kenny in Its Corner
By Ben Grossman
Showtime will, for the first time, use Brian Kenny, long a
staple of ESPN's boxing coverage, for its coverage of Saturday night's event
featuring rising superstar Canelo Alvarez.
Kenny will join the broadcast team featuring Mauro Ranallo,
who is also the colorful voice of Showtime's Strikeforce mixed martial arts
coverage, as well as veteran Al Bernstein and current welterweight world
champion Paulie Malignaggi.
The four-fight event is set for 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT live
from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
