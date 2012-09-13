Showtime Boxing Puts Brian Kenny in Its Corner

Showtime will, for the first time, use Brian Kenny, long a

staple of ESPN's boxing coverage, for its coverage of Saturday night's event

featuring rising superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Kenny will join the broadcast team featuring Mauro Ranallo,

who is also the colorful voice of Showtime's Strikeforce mixed martial arts

coverage, as well as veteran Al Bernstein and current welterweight world

champion Paulie Malignaggi.

The four-fight event is set for 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT live

from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.