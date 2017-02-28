Showtime, Benedict Cumberbatch Team for New Series

Showtime has greenlit a new limited series starring actor Benedict Cumberbatch, the network said Monday.

Cumberbatch will star and executive produce Melrose, a five-part limited series based on the Patrick Melrose series of semi-autobiographical novels written by Edward St. Aubyn. Cumberbatch plays an aristocratic and witty playboy who struggles to overcome the damage inflicted by a horribly abusive father and the mother who condoned the behavior, according to Showtime.

Michael Jackson and Rachael Horovitz (Moneyball, Grey Gardens) will serve as executive producers along with Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland.



