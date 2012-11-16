Showtime Announces First Guests for 'Jim Rome on Showtime'

Showtime on Friday announced the guests for the premiere of Jim Rome on Showtime, its new one-hour sports and entertainment series.

The Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, NBC's Go On star Matthew Perry and Mandalay Entertainment CEO Peter Guber will all appear on the premiere episode, which airs Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. Guber is also co-owner of the NBA's Golden State Warriors and MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Earlier this year, Jim Rome joined CBS after eight years with ESPN. The upcoming Showtime series was part of his deal.

Jim Rome on Showtime will be produced by Generate Entertainment, Inc.