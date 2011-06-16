Showtime and 'The Big C' Launch Campaigns to Support American Cancer Society
Showtime and its original series The Big C will launch two campaigns in support of The American Cancer Society, the network announced Thursday.
In
conjunction with the upcoming second-season premiere of the drama about
a woman's battle with cancer, the network has launched the "C Yourself"
campaign. Done through Facebook,
the multi-platform campaign will urge users to upload photos of
themselves making a "C." For every photo, Showtime will donate $5 to the
American Cancer Society, and will award a $5,000 prize to the most
creative photo.
Also,
DirecTV customers who order Showtime for the first time will able to
(until July 15) choose to receive either a free $25 pre-paid debit card
or donate the same amount to the American Cancer Society. For every
consumer that chooses to give $25, Showtime and DirecTV will match.
The second season of The Big C premieres on Monday, June 27 at 10:30 p.m., following the seventh-season premiere of Weeds.
