Showtime and 'The Big C' Launch Campaigns to Support American Cancer Society

Showtime and its original series The Big C will launch two campaigns in support of The American Cancer Society, the network announced Thursday.

In

conjunction with the upcoming second-season premiere of the drama about

a woman's battle with cancer, the network has launched the "C Yourself"

campaign. Done through Facebook,

the multi-platform campaign will urge users to upload photos of

themselves making a "C." For every photo, Showtime will donate $5 to the

American Cancer Society, and will award a $5,000 prize to the most

creative photo.

Also,

DirecTV customers who order Showtime for the first time will able to

(until July 15) choose to receive either a free $25 pre-paid debit card

or donate the same amount to the American Cancer Society. For every

consumer that chooses to give $25, Showtime and DirecTV will match.

The second season of The Big C premieres on Monday, June 27 at 10:30 p.m., following the seventh-season premiere of Weeds.