Showtime, Amblin Partners Ink Film Deal

Showtime Networks and Amblin Partners have worked out a deal for select films from Amblin Entertainment, DreamWorks Pictures and Participant Media, released theatrically through Dec. 21, to air on Showtime, The Movie Channel and Flix. The deal extends an existing relationship between Showtime and DreamWorks Pictures and also sees the films airing on the various Showtime multiplex channels.

“We are delighted to finalize our output deal with Amblin Partners, as we continue to offer DreamWorks Pictures and now Amblin and Participant theatrical films to our subscribers,” said Kent Sevener, senior VP, content acquisition, Showtime Networks. “Coupled with our award-winning series, specials, documentaries and sports offerings, as well as our current supply of theatrical titles, these critically acclaimed films add incredible value to our programming slate."

The arrangement will include up to nine films produced annually under the Amblin Partners umbrella; up to six from the Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Pictures labels, and up to three from Participant Media. Included in the pact are The Girl on the Train and The Light Between Oceans, among other movies.

“Showtime has been a terrific partner for many years, and we are thrilled that they will continue to be a home for our pictures for years to come,” said Jeff Small, co-CEO of Amblin Partners.