Showtime to Air Preview of 'The Franchise' on April 21
Showtime
will air a special 30-minute preview of the second season of its
behind-the-scenes baseball series, The Franchise, on April 21 at 9 p.m.
The series followsthe rebranded Miami Marlins for their entire 2012 campaign; the initial season
last summer followed the then-defending champion San Francisco Giants. The
Franchise: A Season With theMiamiMarlins makes its official
premiere July 11 -- the day after the league's annual All-Star Game -- with a
special one-hour premiere at 10 p.m. Subsequent episodes
will be 30 minutes in length.
It's already been
an eventful season for the Marlins, just one week into their 2012 campaign.
New, high-profile manager Ozzie Guillen was recently suspended five games by
the team for comments he made regarding Cuban dictator Fidel Castro; Miami has a large Cuban
population.
The Franchise is a joint production
between Showtime and MLB Productions.
