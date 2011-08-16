Showtime Adds Extra 'Franchise' Episodes
Showtime has picked up an additional two episodes of its
baseball series The Franchise,
bringing the full order to eight episodes.
The network originally ordered a spring training preview
special plus six episodes of the reality series chronicling the San Francisco
Giants.
Showtime said Tuesday it opted for the extra episodes to get
the series through August because of the Giants' season "hanging in the
balance."
The Franchise is averaging about 760,000 weekly viewers in
its first season, according to a network spokesperson.
