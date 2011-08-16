Showtime Adds Extra 'Franchise' Episodes

Showtime has picked up an additional two episodes of its

baseball series The Franchise,

bringing the full order to eight episodes.

The network originally ordered a spring training preview

special plus six episodes of the reality series chronicling the San Francisco

Giants.

Showtime said Tuesday it opted for the extra episodes to get

the series through August because of the Giants' season "hanging in the

balance."

The Franchise is averaging about 760,000 weekly viewers in

its first season, according to a network spokesperson.