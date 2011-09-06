Showtime Acquires U2 Documentary 'From the Sky Down'
Showtime has acquired Davis
Guggenheim's U2 documentary From the Sky
Down and willpremiere it on the network on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m.
The documentary follows the creation of U2's 1991 album Acthung Baby, marking the 20th
anniversary of its release. "The film relives this critical turning point in U2's career and also their relationships as band mates," Showtime said in a statement. It has also been chosen to premiere at the Opening
Night Gala for the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8.
From the Sky Down is
produced by Ted Skillman, Belisa Balaban and Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, Waiting for 'Superman'), with Paul McGuinness
as executive producer. The film joins The
Love We Make as the second music documentary selected to screen at the film festival.
