Showtime Acquires U2 Documentary 'From the Sky Down'

Showtime has acquired Davis

Guggenheim's U2 documentary From the Sky

Down and willpremiere it on the network on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m.

The documentary follows the creation of U2's 1991 album Acthung Baby, marking the 20th

anniversary of its release. "The film relives this critical turning point in U2's career and also their relationships as band mates," Showtime said in a statement. It has also been chosen to premiere at the Opening

Night Gala for the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8.

From the Sky Down is

produced by Ted Skillman, Belisa Balaban and Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, Waiting for 'Superman'), with Paul McGuinness

as executive producer. The film joins The

Love We Make as the second music documentary selected to screen at the film festival.