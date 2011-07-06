Showtime Acquires Kings of Leon Documentary

Showtime Wednesday announced it has acquired the rights to a documentary chronicling the rise of rock group Kings of Leon.

Talihina Sky: The Story of Kings of Leon will debut Aug. 21 on the pay TV channel and higlights the Grammy-award winning rock group's ascension from their rebellious beginnings to worldwide musical acclaim, network officials said.

The documentary, which premiered this spring at the Tribeca Film Festival, weaves personal home videos, unedited interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of the band's journey from their small-town beginnings -- spent in poverty and touring the Bible Belt with their father, a Pentecostal evangelist minister, and their devout mother -- to living the rock star dream.