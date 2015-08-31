Shout! Factory Ups a Handful of Executives

Multiplatform entertainment company Shout! Factory announced it has promoted David McIntosh to senior VP of business affairs and digital distribution; Melissa Boag to senior VP of kids & family entertainment; Jordan Fields to VP of acquisitions and Tom Chen to VP of publicity.

McIntosh previously served as VP of business affairs and manages distribution of Shout! Factory’s film and TV properties in non-physical formats. Prior to that, he served as senior corporate counsel for RioPort.com.

Boag formerly served as VP of kids & family entertainment and has been with Shout! Factory since 2003. She oversees kids and family animated and live-action releases and publicity.

Fields led the company’s acquisitions team since joining the company and previously worked at Rhino Entertainment as an acquisitions manager.

Joining in 2007, Chen served as associate VP of publicity and leads the publicity team for day-to-day consumer PR, corporate trade communications and talent relations.