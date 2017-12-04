‘Shooter’ Renewed by USA Network

USA Network has ordered a third season of drama Shooter. Star Ryan Phillippe shared news of the third season on Instagram. New episodes start shooting in January, he said.

The series is a co-production between Paramount Television and Universal Cable Productions.

Season three is based loosely on Black Light, the second book in the Bob Lee Swagger series by Stephen Hunter. As Bob Lee struggles to put an end to the events of season two, a nemesis reveals mysterious details surrounding his father’s death, leading Bob Lee towards a startling conspiracy.

Hunter’s novel Point of Impact was the impetus for the first two seasons. The 2007 film Shooter, starring Mark Wahlberg, was also a factor in the start of the series. It’s about a war veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the president. He learns he’s been framed and does everything in his power to clear his name.

Wahlberg is an executive producer.

Season two ended September 5.