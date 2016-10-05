Shondaland Promotes Alison Eakle, Ghazal Moshfegh

Alison Eakle has been named head of comedy and drama at Shondaland, while Ghazal Moshfegh was promoted to director of development. Eakle had been VP of comedy and drama; she will shepherd all TV projects at Shonda Rhimes’ production outfit while continuing to oversee staffing for all current shows, including the hiring of all directors and writers, and be liaison between writers, directors, talent, and studio and network executives.

Eakle joined the company in 2013 after a spell as coordinating manager at Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production company.

“These two women have been instrumental in building Shondaland’s growing slate of programming,” said Rhimes “We’re thrilled to continue to have their talent and insight developing our future projects.”

Moshfegh will “facilitate the development of all new Shondaland television projects,” said Shondaland in a statement, including fostering writer and talent relationships and assessing project submissions, as well as overseeing Shondaland’s continuing initiative to diversify the company’s director lineup. She will also oversee all project-based and competitive research.

Moshfegh joined the Shondaland TV development team four years ago after working in drama development at Warner Brothers and the television literary department at United Talent Agency.

“I've watched these incredibly intelligent individuals grow creatively and continue to embrace more and more responsibility,” said Betsy Beers, Shondaland partner. “They're an asset to any company and we’re more than lucky to have them here. Plus I couldn't pick more delightful people with whom to spend so much time!“

Shondaland also added Chris Dilorio as VP of strategy and development, a new position at the company. He’d spent 10 years at PMK*BNC, where Shondaland was a client.

“Chris and I have worked together for many years,” said Rhimes. “I’m excited to have him join my enthusiasm for new ventures and new prospects. I look forward to discovering what we can create.”