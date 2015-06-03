Shonda Rhimes to Publish First Book

Shonda Rhimes, creator and executive producer of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal and executive producer of How to Get Away with Murder, is set to publish her first book with Simon & Schuster.

The book, Year of Yes, chronicles the impact of Rhimes saying yes for a year following a challenge to do so. Year of Yes will come out in November.

“Saying yes for an entire year turned out to be one of the most amazing decisions I have ever made,” said Rhimes. “It was also a little insane, a lot terrifying and sometimes wildly embarrassing. So this is not a story I ever planned to share with anyone. However, once Simon & Schuster asked me, I had no choice – what else could I say but yes?”

The Catch, Rhimes’ fourth produced drama on ABC, will take over How to Get Away with Murder’s time slot once its season is finished.