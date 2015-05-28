Shomi to Stream Across Canada

Shomi, the subscription OTT video service launched in November 2014 under the beta label by Canadian operators Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications, is gearing up to go wide and take the fight to Netflix.

Initially offered to Rogers and Shaw broadband or TV subs for C$8.99 per month (US$7.22), Shomi will be available to all Canadians sometime this summer. Shomi’s keeping the national launch date a secret, but consumers who visit www.shomi4everyone.com and retweet the news about the coming, broader launch (or register an email address at www.shomi.com) will be alerted when the signups open up. New shomi subs are also in line for a free month of service.

Shomi, powered by Comcast-owned online publishing firm thePlatform, recently expanded support for the Apple TV and Google Chromecast streaming adapter, complementing earlier support for platforms such as Web browsers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Rogers and Shaw set-tops and the Xbox 360.

