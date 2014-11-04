Rogers, Shaw Unleash Shomi

Though it still carries the beta label, shomi, the new multiscreen subscription VOD service from Canadian operators Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications, got off the ground on Tuesday (November 4).

The premium service, which will tangle in the market with Netflix, sells for C$8.99 per month (US$7.87), but access to it is currently limited to Rogers and Shaw broadband or TV customers.

To help prime the pump, the MSOs are offering 30-day free trials of shomi to eligible customers. Rogers said nearly 500,000 high-speed Internet customers (those on its Hybrid Fibre 50, Hybrid Fibre 60 and Extreme tiers or above) will get shomi bundled in automatically until March 31, 2015.

