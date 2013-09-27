Shine America Ups Adam Neal to VP Of Development

Adam Neal was promoted to VP of unscripted development at Shine America, the company announced Friday.

Neal, who previously served as executive director of unscripted development at the company, will continue to work on projects, such as Covert Kitchens for Spike TV and Going Wild for Nat Geo Wild.

“Adam is a truly talented development executive with a great deal of experience and a strong ability to develop fresh and innovative projects,” said Chris Culvenor, senior VP of unscripted development at Shine, in making the announcement. “He’s played a huge role in the growth of our unscripted business and will continue to do so as our slate expands.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the team at Shine America and look forward to developing the next batch of unscripted hits for our network partners,” said Neal.

He joined Shine America in 2012 and has worked on series for MTV, History and truTV among others.