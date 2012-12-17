Shine America Partners With Jack Black on Paranormal WebSeries

Shine America is teaming with Jack Black's Electric Dynamite

Productions for the new web comedy series Ghost

Ghirls, set to premiere in spring 2013 exclusively on Yahoo Screen.

Ghost Ghirls

follows the comedic antics of two young female ghostbusters as they attempt to

solve paranormal mysteries and convince clients that they are legitimate.

Black will guest-star in the 12-episode series along with

other celebrities like Jake Johnson, Molly Shannon and Jason Schwartzman.

Ghost Ghirls was created by Jeremy Konner, Amanda Lund and

Maria Blasucci, who serve as executive producers with Black and Priyanka Mattoo

for Electric Dynamite.