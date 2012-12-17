Shine America Partners With Jack Black on Paranormal WebSeries
Shine America is teaming with Jack Black's Electric Dynamite
Productions for the new web comedy series Ghost
Ghirls, set to premiere in spring 2013 exclusively on Yahoo Screen.
Ghost Ghirls
follows the comedic antics of two young female ghostbusters as they attempt to
solve paranormal mysteries and convince clients that they are legitimate.
Black will guest-star in the 12-episode series along with
other celebrities like Jake Johnson, Molly Shannon and Jason Schwartzman.
Ghost Ghirls was created by Jeremy Konner, Amanda Lund and
Maria Blasucci, who serve as executive producers with Black and Priyanka Mattoo
for Electric Dynamite.
