Shine America Names Two New VPs to Programming and Production

Shine America has tapped Robin Feinberg and Rachel Dax to join the network as VPs, the company announced Monday.

Feinberg, who has worked as a producer on a variety of shows, will assume the role of VP of programming while Dax, who formerly headed High Noon Entertainment's west coast production, will join Shine as VP of production.

"Robin is a tremendous addition to the Shine America team," said Paul Franklin, executive VP of programming, to whom Feinberg will report. "She brings a wealth of experience as both a director and a producer of top unscripted TV series and she will play a key role for us going forward."

Feinberg will supervise unscripted programming initiatives for the network. Dax will oversee production across Shine's unscripted production and digital initiatives.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team here at Shine America," she said. "It is such an exciting time as the company continues to expand its unscripted slate with shows covering so many different genres. I look forward to being part of a company that produces quality shows with compelling stories."

"Rachel brings an extraordinary amount of production experience with her and she will be a great asset to our existing team here at Shine America," added Linda Giambrone, Shine’s executive VP and head of production, to whom Dax will report.