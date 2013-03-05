Shine America Names Belzberg SVP of Scripted Production

Shine America has

named Leslie Belzberg as senior VP of scripted production, announced Carolyn

Bernstein, executive VP of scripted production at Shine America on Tuesday.

Belzberg will

oversee the studio's day-to-day scripted production, which includes FX's upcoming

summer drama The Bridge.

"Leslie's vast experience as a hands-on producer of both TV

and film make her the ideal addition to our team as we look to build our

scripted series slate," says Bernstein.

Belzberg's most recent

work includes production on film such as Scorpion

King: Rise of the Dead and Crazy

Heart. She is also cofounder of TV production

company St. Clare Entertainment, which produced HBO's Dream On, USA Network's Weird

Science and Fox's Sliders, among

others.