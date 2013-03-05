Shine America Names Belzberg SVP of Scripted Production
Shine America has
named Leslie Belzberg as senior VP of scripted production, announced Carolyn
Bernstein, executive VP of scripted production at Shine America on Tuesday.
Belzberg will
oversee the studio's day-to-day scripted production, which includes FX's upcoming
summer drama The Bridge.
"Leslie's vast experience as a hands-on producer of both TV
and film make her the ideal addition to our team as we look to build our
scripted series slate," says Bernstein.
Belzberg's most recent
work includes production on film such as Scorpion
King: Rise of the Dead and Crazy
Heart. She is also cofounder of TV production
company St. Clare Entertainment, which produced HBO's Dream On, USA Network's Weird
Science and Fox's Sliders, among
others.
