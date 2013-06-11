Shine America Elevates Giambrone to Executive VP
Shine America has promoted Linda Giambrone to executive VP,
the company announced Tuesday.
Giambrone, who will retain her title as head of production,
most recently served as a senior VP. She will continue to oversee all
production of Shine's unscripted series including MasterChef, The
Biggest Loser, The Face and the upcoming MasterChef Junior.
"Linda has done a phenomenal job over the last two
years overseeing all production aspects of our unscripted programming
slate," says Shine America president Eden Gaha. "Her extensive
experience has served us well and we're thrilled to have her with us as we
continue to expand our unscripted footprint in the years ahead."
Giambrone has been with Shine America since
2011.
