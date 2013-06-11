Shine America Elevates Giambrone to Executive VP

Shine America has promoted Linda Giambrone to executive VP,

the company announced Tuesday.





Giambrone, who will retain her title as head of production,

most recently served as a senior VP. She will continue to oversee all

production of Shine's unscripted series including MasterChef, The

Biggest Loser, The Face and the upcoming MasterChef Junior.





"Linda has done a phenomenal job over the last two

years overseeing all production aspects of our unscripted programming

slate," says Shine America president Eden Gaha. "Her extensive

experience has served us well and we're thrilled to have her with us as we

continue to expand our unscripted footprint in the years ahead."





Giambrone has been with Shine America since

2011.