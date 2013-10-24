Shine America Appoints Two Executives To Business Team

Shine America named two executive business positions on Thursday, announced Jeffrey Schneider, executive VP of business and legal affairs and general counsel.

Michael Minden has been tapped as senior VP of business affairs and head of entertainment legal at the company while Yvonne Rena Bennett has been appointed VP of business legal affairs.

In his new role, Minden, who previously served as senior VP and deputy general counsel at Viacom Media Networks, will manage all of Shine America's entertainment-related legal matters as well as work as a business advisor and negotiator.

Bennett, who most recently worked as VP of business and legal affairs at A+E Television Networks, will helm business matters for Shine 360 degrees.

“Mike is a veteran entertainment business affairs executive with contacts throughout the industry who can handle anything from scripted to reality and Yvonne is one of the most versatile entertainment lawyers I have worked with,” said Schneider.