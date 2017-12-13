Shields Re-elected Wiley Rein Managing Partner

Peter Shields will serve another three-year term as managing partner of Wiley Rein, the communications law powerhouse.



It will be his third term atop the firm, which was co-founded by former FCC Chairman and current partner Dick Wiley.



Shields is also a member of the executive committee of the firm's lobbying subsidiary, Signal Group.



Wiley Rein is something of a bullpen for FCC commissioners and a home to future and former top FCC staffers.