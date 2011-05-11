Shevlin Named EP of ‘CBS Evening News'

Patricia Shevlin has been named executive producer of the

CBS Evening News With Scott Pelley, David Rhodes,

CBS president, said Wednesday.

Shevlin starts June 6, the first day of the broadcast. She

has been the EP of the CBS Evening News weekend edition since 2000.

"Pat has a wealth of experience and has shown

tremendous dedication to CBS News," said Rhodes in a statement. "I

know she will inspire the team that puts together Scott's broadcast each

day. We're looking forward to making the Evening News more competitive than ever."

Shevlin joined CBS News in 1973 and worked as a senior producer

on the CBS Evening News under Dan

Rather in the 1990s.

She replaces the outgoing Rick Kaplan, whose last day at the

newscast is Thursday. Scott Pelley was named the successor to Katie Couric's

anchor chair last week, spurring the change of executive producers.