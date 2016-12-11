‘Sherlock’ Season Four Finale Gets Theatrical Treatment

A year after BBC bucked norms by giving their TV special Sherlock: The Abominable Bride a limited theatrical release, the network is doing it again with the season four finale of the show.

The final episode of season four — The Final Problem — will air in U.S. theaters at 7 p.m. local time on Jan. 16 and Jan. 18 and will include 15 minutes of exclusive footage, a similar tactic BBC employed in January 2016 with Abominable.

“We can’t think of a better way to start the new year off than experiencing the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson on the big screen. The bonus content will be an excellent treat for the show’s loyal fans,” said Soumya Sriraman, executive VP of franchise and digital enterprises for BBC Worldwide North America, in a statement.

Tickets for the screeners can be purchased via BBC’s theatrical partner Fathom Events or at participating theaters, with close to 350 screens nationwide hosting the show.

“Sherlock fans are always dedicated and passionate, filling up movie theaters across the country for these exciting events,” said Kymberli Frueh, VP of programming for Fathom Events. “We are thrilled to partner with the BBC team again to bring this thrilling series back to the big screen to allow fans to meet-up at the movies once again.”