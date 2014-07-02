‘Sherlock’ Returning for Special, Three New Episodes

After teasing fans on Twitter over the past few days, BBC One made it official on Wednesday: Sherlock will return.

The British series will return with a special and three new episodes. Shooting on the special will begin in January 2015, with the series shooting later next year.

“It’s taken a little while to get the dates sorted as none of the boys are exactly sitting back twiddling their thumbs but there was unanimous goodwill to make this work, so we’re thrilled that 221b is going to be inhabited again,” said Sue Vertue, executive producer for Hartswood Films.

Produced by Hartswood Films, Sherlock airs first on the BBC in the U.K. and on PBS in the U.S. as part of its Masterpiece series.