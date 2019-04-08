Sher Joins NCTA

NCTA-the Internet & Television Association has tapped a top D.C. policy exec to join its legal and regulatory team.

Jared Sher, most recently EVP and deputy general counsel at 21st Century Fox, which was recently purchased by Disney, will be chief counsel, program network policy, and deputy general counsel for the cable trade group, replacing Jill Luckett, who has retired.

In that post he will concentrate on issues affecting NCTA's program network members, including before Congress, the FCC and the Federal Trade Commission.

Those will likely include online privacy, piracy, copyright issues, kids TV rules, the repurposing of C-band spectrum and more.

Sher had been in-house with Fox since 2012, having previously advised the company as a lawyer with Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

He will join the NCTA team April 15.