Sheen Sues WB, Lorre
Charlie Sheen has filed suit against Warner Bros. and Two
and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre for $100 million plus punitive damages.
Sheen is reportedly suing the studio and Lorre over the halting of
production on Two and a Half Men, his firing from the show on Monday and his
subsequent loss of wages. Sheen is also reportedly seeking compensation for the
cast and crew to get paid for this season's remaining episodes, although there are no Men crew members who are a party to the lawsuit.
Spokespersons for Warner Bros. and Lorre had no comment.
TMZ first reported the story.
