Sheen Sues WB, Lorre

Charlie Sheen has filed suit against Warner Bros. and Two

and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre for $100 million plus punitive damages.

Sheen is reportedly suing the studio and Lorre over the halting of

production on Two and a Half Men, his firing from the show on Monday and his

subsequent loss of wages. Sheen is also reportedly seeking compensation for the

cast and crew to get paid for this season's remaining episodes, although there are no Men crew members who are a party to the lawsuit.

Spokespersons for Warner Bros. and Lorre had no comment.

TMZ first reported the story.