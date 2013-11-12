Shazam Hires Former PromaxBDA CEO

As part of an ongoing push to expand its second screen work TV players, Shazam has hired Jonathan Block-Verk in the newly created role of executive VP of strategic partnerships, head of television.

In the new post, Block-Verk will oversee the company's business relationship with cable, broadcast, programming and multichannel video providers.

B&C had reported on November 11th, that Block-Verk would be stepping down from his position as president and CEO of the PromaxBDA marketing association to pursue another opportunity. He had held the top post at PromaxBDA for six years.

The hiring of Block-Verk is the most recent example of how Shazam has been bringing in executives with extensive experience in television to bolster its alliances with the broadcast and cable industries. Earlier this year, Shazam hired Kevin McGurn, formerly of Hulu, as its new chief revenue officer and Daniel Danker, formerly of the BBC, as its new chief product officer.

"Shazam is aggressively working with leading networks and production companies to drive ratings, engagement and revenue for our TV partners while providing an exceptional experience for consumers," explained Shazam CEO, Rich Riley in a statement. "From driving tune-in for shows like AlmostHuman and Sleepy Hollow, to integrated content such as voting for The X-Factor or real-time scores for the U.S. Open, Shazam is a leader of the second screen. We are especially proud of our most recent success with a half a million Shazams of the Country Music Awards broadcast. With his extensive experience working with industry leaders, Jonathan is going to be a tremendous leader of our efforts around TV,"

"I have spent my career working at the intersection of media, technology and audience engagement, helping the world's most innovative television and advertising executives contextualize and embrace the evolving media landscape," added Block-Verk in a statement. "I couldn't be more excited to join the Shazam team, working with the television industry to successfully — and profitably — take advantage of this incredible new platform that is alreadyredefining the future of our business."