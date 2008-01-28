Sharyn Alfonsi Joins ABC News
Sharyn Alfonsi, former correspondent for CBS Evening News in New York, joined ABC News as a correspondent, also in New York.
Alfonsi will report for all TV broadcasts, as well as radio and Internet platforms.
Alfonsi's resume includes reporting for CBS Newspath, the network's affiliate news service, as well as anchor and reporter at WBZ Boston, KIRO Seattle and WVEC Norfolk, Va.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.