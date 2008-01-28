Trending

Sharyn Alfonsi Joins ABC News

Sharyn Alfonsi, former correspondent for CBS Evening News in New York, joined ABC News as a correspondent, also in New York.

Alfonsi will report for all TV broadcasts, as well as radio and Internet platforms.

Alfonsi's resume includes reporting for CBS Newspath, the network's affiliate news service, as well as anchor and reporter at WBZ Boston, KIRO Seattle and WVEC Norfolk, Va.