Sharma Named President, COO of All Def Digital

Sanjay Sharma has been tapped as the president and chief operating officer of All Def Digital, a digital media company co-founded by entrepreneur Russell Simmons.

Sharma had previously served as executive VP of strategy and business development for Machinima. In his new role, Sharma will oversee all day-to-day business and operational affairs for All Def Digital.

“We’re thrilled to have Sanjay join us as we build a transformative new breed of media company that can surround our programming and talent with industry leading, branding, distribution and commercial partnerships,” said Simmons.

Previous stints for Sharma include Warner Bros., where he worked in the business and legal affairs division.