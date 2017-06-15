Shark Week Starts on Discovery July 23

Discovery’s annual Shark Week programming event runs July 23-30, the first time that Shark Week premieres around the world at the same time. It’s the 29th year of Shark Week.

Great White Shark Serial Killer Lives kicks things off on the July 23, with a look at Surf Beach in central California and the series of great white attacks that have occurred there.

July 23 also has swim star Michael Phelps in Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White. “The race is on!” says Discovery.

Shark Week programming on July 24 includes Return to the Isle of Jaws in Western Australia and Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins, a look at the world’s oddest sharks.

July 25 offers Sharks and the City, both the Los Angeles and New York editions.

July 26’s offerings include The Lost Cage, showing a team of explorers floating in a one-of-a-kind shark cage, and Great Hammerhead Invasion.

July 27 has Shark Exile and Shark Swarm, the latter a look at how sharks gather.

July 28 has African Shark Safari, about a shark that made the trip from South Africa up the coast to Madagascar, and Lair of the Sawfish.

July 29 features Sharkmania, a rundown of the finest moments from Shark Week 2017.

July 30 has Shark School With Michael Phelps, as the Olympic swimming star meets with shark experts from the Bimini Shark Lab to learn all things shark.