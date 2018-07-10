‘Shark Tank,' Shaquille Turn Up On Discovery’s Shark Week

Shark Tank will meet Shark Week when the annual summer stunt happens on Discovery. Shark Week kicks off July 22, and ABC unscripted show Shark Tank mixes with Shark Week Wednesday, July 25, as Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary get paired with shark-focused non-profits and compete for a $50,000 donation. The Sharks, Cuban, John, Corcoran and O’Leary, have to convince their fellow Sharks, including Robert Herjavec, why their non-profit deserves to win the donation.

Shark Week goes Sunday to Sunday, July 22 to July 29. It’s the 30th anniversary of the Discovery event. Shaquille O’Neal, Ronda Rousey, Aaron Rodgers, Bear Grylls, Rob Gronkowski and Lindsey Vonn star in various shark-centric programming.

The specials include Alien Sharks: Greatest Hits July 22, which sees “the strangest creatures and most frightening sharks on Earth,” swimming deep below the surface; Shaq Does Shark Week July 22, which shows Shaquille O’Neal aim to get over his fear of sharks; Guy Fieri’s Feeding Frenzy, which has the chef and his son head to the Bahamas to try local cuisine and see what the local sharks like to eat; and Return of Mega Shark July 28, where a couple shark experts search for the largest Great Whites in the world in New Zealand.

Shark Week ends July 29 with Naked and Afraid of Sharks, which has five Naked and Afraid all-stars looking to survive for 14 days on an island in the middle of what Discovery calls “the most shark-infested waters on earth.”