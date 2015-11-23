‘Shark Tank’ Comes to CES

ABC's Shark Tank will troll for entrepreneurs at the Consumer Technology Association (formerly CEA) CES show in Las Vegas in January.

"We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Shark Tank once again as this type of opportunity aligns with CES' initiatives to grow new business ventures and support innovation," said CTA President Gary Shapiro.

CES attendees will get to make their pitches to the Shark Tank "team" Jan. 7 at the Venetian. Applications are available at abc.com/sharktank.

Shark Tank is produced by United Artists Media Group and Sony Pictures Television.