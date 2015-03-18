Sharenow Names Bryant New A&E Programming Head

New A&E topper Rob Sharenow has named a new programming head for the A+E Networks flagship, promoting Elaine Frontain Bryant to executive VP and head of programming.

Sharenow, who also runs Lifetime, was named general manager of A&E last month. Bryant, who was with A&E from 2005-2013, was most recently at sister network History.

To fill Bryant’s role at History, Paul Cabana, who already runs programming for H2, will now head up programming for both nets as executive VP and head of programming for History and H2. Cabana's appointment was announced by Dirk Hoogstra, executive VP and GM of History and H2.

“Elaine and Paul are visionary creative executives who over the past few years have been vital to the success of A+E Networks,” said Sharenow and Hoogstra. “They’re both exceptional leaders with strong ties to the creative community who will be developing the next generation of brand-defining hits across multiple platforms for A&E, History and H2.”