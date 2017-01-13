Share Rocket Taps Diana Wilkin as President of Broadcast

Share Rocket has named CBS exec Diana Wilkin as president of broadcast.

Wilkin, who was president of affiliate relations at CBS Network, will help expand the Share Rocket’s reach into more markets.

“Share Rocket is the solution to social media measurement,” said Wilkin. “The company is now poised to expand and give content providers the ability to maximize monetization and I am thrilled to be joining a team that can make that happen.”

Earlier in the week, Share Rocket, which provides social media ratings for broadcast media, announced that it had acquired $5 million in funding with Tribune Media, Fox Television Stations and Capitol Broadcasting among its investors.