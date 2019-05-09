Shaquille O’Neal to Host ‘NBA Awards’

Shaquille O’Neal will host the 2019 NBA Awards, which happens June 24 on TNT. O’Neal played in the NBA for 19 seasons, suiting up for the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics

He is in his eighth season as a studio analyst for TNT’s Inside the NBA. He also contributes to NBA TV. Celebrity guests and NBA stars will join O’Neal on the awards telecast.

It will be the third annual NBA Awards. The event will include the unveiling of the Kia NBA MVP, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award, among other awards. It will also honor Good Morning America host, Robin Roberts as recipient of the Sager Strong Award.

The NBA Awards is produced by dick clark productions.