Shapiro, Francini Named WME-IMG Co-Presidents

Mark Shapiro and Ioris Francini have been named co-presidents of WME-IMG. Shapiro had been chief content officer and Francini was president of IMG Media. They will oversee media, events, fashion, licensing, global partnerships, original content, IMG College, IMG Academy, The Miss Universe Organization, Professional Bull Riders and Frieze businesses, in addition to the company’s new China subsidiary.

“Mark and Ioris have been great partners these past few years, helping us integrate WME and IMG, generate organic growth, and expand into new business lines and geographies,” said Ariel Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell, co-CEOs, WME-IMG. “WME-IMG is a strong, dynamic business with exciting opportunities ahead, and Mark and Ioris combine the vision and expertise to help the company succeed in this next chapter.”

Prior to joining WME-IMG in 2014, Shapiro was CEO of Dick Clark Productions. From 2006 to 2010, he was director, president and CEO of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. Before joining Six Flags, Shapiro spent twelve years at ESPN.

Francini joined IMG in 2003 as head of sales for media in Italy before relocating to London in 2007 to lead sales across EMEA. He was promoted to executive VP of IMG Media in 2012 and then to president of IMG Media in 2014.

Shapiro will continue to be based in New York, while Francini will stay in London.