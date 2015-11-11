Shannon Ryan Named Fox Executive VP, Marketing

Fox Television Group promoted Shannon Ryan to executive VP, marketing & communications.

Rachel Webber was promoted to senior VP at Fox Television Group.

Both executives report to Gary Newman and Dana Walden, who are chairmen and CEOs.

Ryan will oversee publicity and corporate communications and talent relations for the network, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television. She will also oversee the Audience Strategy Group and continue to lead Fox’s creative services and special ops marketing teams.

“Now that our network and studio businesses are aligned, it’s important that our approaches to external communications, community initiatives and talent relationships are aligned as well – and Shannon is the perfect person to lead that charge,” said Newman and Walden. “She’s a gifted marketing and communications strategist and a trusted senior leader on our team, and she will no doubt have a tremendous impact on our company in this expanded role.”

Webber will be responsible for developing new business opportunities for Fox and 20th Century Fox Television. Her primary areas of focus will be on the company’s content distribution strategy, growing brand partnerships and expanding the monetization of its franchises and digital offerings.

“Rachel’s experience in corporate development and brand partnerships across traditional and digital media makes her uniquely suited for Fox Television Group, as we evolve our distribution and monetization strategies,” said Walden and Newman.

Ryan had been executive VP for marketing and communications for Fox. She joined the company as a publicity coordinator. Webber was VP, new media business development at Fox Networks Group. She began her career at News Corp.