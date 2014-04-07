Shannon Jacobs Upped to Senior VP, Communications at CBS

CBS announced Monday it has promoted Shannon Jacobs to senior VP of communications at CBS Corp. She will continue to report to Dana McClintock, executive VP of communications.

In her new role, Jacobs will manage the New York-based communications team and execute communications strategy across all of CBS’ businesses.

"Shannon has been a key player for us since the day she walked in the door," said McClintock. "She is a talented and strategic communicator whose hard work and many contributions have made her an integral part of our department, as well as a respected advisor to executives throughout the Company."

Jacobs joined CBS in 2005 as VP of CBS Communications Group. Prior to joining CBS, she served for four years as director of corporate communications at NBCUniversal. Before that she worked as the press aide to then-U.S. House Democratic leader Richard A. Gephardt, and communications director and chief spokesperson for congressman Earl Blumenauer (D–Ore.).