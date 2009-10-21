Shankman, Mechanic to Produce Oscars

Oscar has new ringleaders in Adam Shankman and Bill Mechanic, who will produce the 82nd Academy Awards.

The duo replace Bill Condon and Laurence Mark, who produced last season's show, which enjoyed the first ratings boost in years with Hugh Jackman as host.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences' board of directors had asked Condon and Mark to return, but film projects didn't allow them to commit.

The two were first-timers for the job, as are Shankman and Mechanic.

Marc Graser writes for B&C's sister publication Daily Variety.