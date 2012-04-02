'Shameless' Season Two Finale Up 26%

The season two finale of Shameless drew 1.45 million viewers

to Showtime at 9 p.m. on Sunday, up 26% over its first season finale.

The finale episode attracted 2 million viewers for the

night, up 33% over the season one finale. In its second season, Shameless has

been averaging 4.85 million total weekly viewers across all platforms.

Following Shameless, House of Lies' season one finale drew

775,000 viewers at 10 p.m. and 1.1 million viewers for the night. At the

beginning of the freshman comedy's run in January, it was averaging about 1

million viewers for a 10 p.m. episode. At 10:30 p.m., the season five finale of

Californication delivered 768,000 viewers, up 40% over its fourth season

finale.

All three series have already been renewed and will return

in winter 2013.