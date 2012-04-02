'Shameless' Season Two Finale Up 26%
The season two finale of Shameless drew 1.45 million viewers
to Showtime at 9 p.m. on Sunday, up 26% over its first season finale.
The finale episode attracted 2 million viewers for the
night, up 33% over the season one finale. In its second season, Shameless has
been averaging 4.85 million total weekly viewers across all platforms.
Following Shameless, House of Lies' season one finale drew
775,000 viewers at 10 p.m. and 1.1 million viewers for the night. At the
beginning of the freshman comedy's run in January, it was averaging about 1
million viewers for a 10 p.m. episode. At 10:30 p.m., the season five finale of
Californication delivered 768,000 viewers, up 40% over its fourth season
finale.
All three series have already been renewed and will return
in winter 2013.
