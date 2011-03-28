‘Shameless' Season Finale Garners 1.16 Million Viewers

The season one finale of Showtime's Shameless drew 1.16 million viewers at 10 p.m. Sunday night, the

freshman series' most-watched episode to date, up 18% from its series premiere.

The 11 p.m. replay drew an additional 352,000 viewers for a

total finale telecast numbering 1.51 million viewers, the highest rated finale

for a freshman series on Showtime in 10 years (since Queer as Folk in 2001).

The fourth-season finale of Californication at 9 p.m. delivered 547,000 viewers, jumping to

1.06 million for the night when the 9:30 p.m. and 12 a.m. replays are factored

in.

Californication's

fourth season is down 7% from season three, which aired out of the net's most

popular series, Dexter.